A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi, holding his poster, sits at a street during an anti-army rally that started from their sit-in area around Raba' al-Adawya mosque, in Nasr City area, east of Cairo, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday that Egypt’s deposed leader, Mohamed Mursi, should be released, calling the country’s political situation “very critical.”

“France calls for the rejection of violence and for the release of political prisoners, including former president Mursi,” Fabius told journalists in Paris.