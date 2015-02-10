FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French Rafale jet sale to Egypt imminent: source
February 10, 2015

French Rafale jet sale to Egypt imminent: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The sale of 24 Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets to Egypt is “imminent”, a French source said, adding that the French and Egyptian defense ministries, and Dassault were holding technical talks on Tuesday.

“It will happen. It’s imminent,” the source close to the matter said, adding that it was not clear if the deal would be sealed “this week or next week”.

Two industrial sources have told Reuters that Cairo is looking to buy 24 Rafale jets, a Fremm naval frigate and MBDA missiles in a deal worth 5 billion to 6 billion euros ($5.65-$6.78 billion).

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by John Irish; Editing by James Regan

