FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ready, set and run up the Eiffel Tower
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
March 19, 2016 / 1:16 AM / a year ago

Ready, set and run up the Eiffel Tower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paris - The winner of the Eiffel Tower race ran up 1,665 steps of the Paris landmark in 7 minutes and 48 seconds on Thursday, beating his timing from last year.

    The Verticale race saw dozens of competitors scale the monument’s steps to be met with applause at the finish line.

    “I‘m feeling great, I improved the course record by two seconds so now it’s 7:48,” male winner Piotr Lobodzinski of Poland said. “I defended first place. I‘m really happy.”

    Female winner Suzy Walsham, from Australia, also took the top spot again this year but said she was mildly let down by her performance.

    “I really thought I would go faster because there were areas where I did not go so well last year but maybe I had those same areas this year so I‘m a little bit disappointed but it was close”, she said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.