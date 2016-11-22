French politician Francois Fillon, member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after partial results in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election vote in Paris, France, November... REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool

PARIS French centrist Francois Bayrou on Tuesday branded the liberal economic reforms proposed by conservative frontrunner Francois Fillon "dangerous", remarks that may hint at an independent run that could damage Fillon's presidential election hopes.

"The choices offered by Francois Fillon appear dangerous for our country," Bayrou told Reuters by telephone.

Fillon, an open admirer of right-wing Thatcherite economics, proposes cutting half a million public sector jobs to rein in government expenditure and wants less power for European Union institutions.

