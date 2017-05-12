FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
French centrists reach accord with Macron on parliament candidates
#World News
May 12, 2017 / 10:09 PM / 3 months ago

French centrists reach accord with Macron on parliament candidates

French center right party MoDem president Francois Bayrou walks in a street near the home of French President-elect Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France, May 8, 2017.Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French centrist Francois Bayrou said on Friday that his Modem party had made progress and reached a solid and balanced agreement with president-elect Emmanuel Macron's party on candidates for the June parliamentary election.

Macron's Republic on the Move (REM) party and Modem officials had been in talks all day to smooth out differences after Bayrou's party complained that they were under-represented in an initial list of 428 unveiled on Thursday.

Bayrou gave up his presidential bid ahead of the first round in the French presidential election to join Macron.

"I think that we have made progress and we have built a solid and balanced accord," Bayrou told journalists after the meeting late on Friday. He said there was still work to be done to fine-tune the agreement.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Toni Reinhold

