Belgian paper cites pollster saying Macron wins French vote

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Centrist Emmanuel Macron should enter the May 7 runoff for the French presidency after topping Sunday's first round of voting but the identity of his challenger is too close to call, Belgian newspaper La Libre Belgique said on its website, citing an unidentified pollster's forecast based on early results.

La Libre gave the following forecast for the result:

Emmanuel Macron (centrist) 24 percent

Marine Le Pen (National Front) 21 percent

Francois Fillon (center-right) 21 percent

Jean-Luc Melenchon (far left) 19 percent