FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Belgian paper cites pollster saying Macron wins French vote
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 23, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 4 months ago

Belgian paper cites pollster saying Macron wins French vote

Emmanuel Macron (2ndL), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, casts his ballot in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, April 23, 2017.Eric Feferberg/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Centrist Emmanuel Macron should enter the May 7 runoff for the French presidency after topping Sunday's first round of voting but the identity of his challenger is too close to call, Belgian newspaper La Libre Belgique said on its website, citing an unidentified pollster's forecast based on early results.

La Libre gave the following forecast for the result:

Emmanuel Macron (centrist) 24 percent

Marine Le Pen (National Front) 21 percent

Francois Fillon (center-right) 21 percent

Jean-Luc Melenchon (far left) 19 percent

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; Editing by Andrew Callus

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.