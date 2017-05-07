FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
UK's May congratulates Macron on winning French presidency
#World News
May 7, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 3 months ago

UK's May congratulates Macron on winning French presidency

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth after Parliament was dissolved ahead of the general election in London, May 3, 2017.Victoria Jones/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his success in winning the French presidential election, an emailed statement from May's office said.

"The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success. France is one of our closest allies, and we look forward to working with the new president on a wide range of shared priorities," said the statement.

(This story was refiled to add dropped word in second paragraph)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus

