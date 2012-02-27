Ex-wife Cecilia confident Sarkozy can win presidency

PARIS (Reuters) - The ex-wife of French President Nicolas Sarkozy, Cecilia Attias, said on Monday she was confident the conservative could win his re-election bid but stopped short of saying she would vote for the man she left weeks after his 2007 victory.

“I am watching, I‘m observing,” Attias, told France’s LCI television in a rare media appearance. Asked whether Sarkozy could win the April-May election, Attias replied “Of course.”

Formerly Cecilia Ciganer-Albeniz, she is married to PR executive Richard Attias for whom she left Sarkozy during his 2007 campaign only to return briefly to support him for the election.

Earlier this month, Attias, who runs a New York-based foundation for women, wished Sarkozy good luck on Twitter. “Good luck to Nicolas Sarkozy, who is starting his campaign today,” she tweeted in English, as Sarkozy launched his own campaign Twitter account.

The couple’s messy divorce after 11 years of marriage and less than six months after his election was front-page news in France for weeks.

In Sarkozy’s 2007 book “Testimony” he wrote - before the couple’s final breakup - that he and Cecilia were “made for each other” and would be together “surely forever”.

He began wooing singer and former supermodel Carla Bruni in a high-profile romance just weeks after his divorce, sending his popularity plummeting.

Attias said of her message of support: “For me, it was perfectly natural, he’s the father of my son,” she said.

She said she would vote in the United States at a French consulate, but would not say for whom.

“I have a lot of respect for politicians. Because it’s difficult, because it’s complicated,” she said.

Centre-right Sarkozy’s main rival is Francois Hollande, a Socialist, who leads in polls by between 1 and 6 points for the first round on April 22 and by 12 points for a May 6 run-off.