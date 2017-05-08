FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
May 8, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 3 months ago

U.S. bank Citi sees Macron's party with most seats in French parliament

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron arrives to deliver a speech at his victory rally at the Louvre Museum after the results in the second round of the French presidential election, in Paris, France, May 7, 2017.Philippe Lopez/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Citigroup said on Monday that it expected the political party of French president-elect Emmanuel Macron to emerge from June elections with the largest number of seats in the country's lower house of parliament.

France holds elections next month for the lower house of parliament, and Macron's immediate challenge will be to secure a majority for his political movement that is barely a year old, rebranded as La Republique En Marche ("Onward the Republic"), in order to implement his program.

"Our baseline is that 'En Marche!' will obtain the largest number of seats," Citigroup analysts wrote in a research note.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Adrian Croft

