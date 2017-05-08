FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macron's French election win reaches 66 percent: ministry
May 8, 2017 / 12:31 AM / 3 months ago

Macron's French election win reaches 66 percent: ministry

French President elect Emmanuel Macron walks towards the stage at the Pyuramid du Louvre Museum to give a speech to supporters after results in the 2017 presidential election in Paris, France, May 7, 2017.Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron topped 66 percent of the vote as the interior ministry counted the final few votes in France's presidential election early on Monday.

The ministry said Macron had been elected president with 66.06 percent of valid votes cast in Sunday's run-off, after accounting for all but 0.01 percent of the country's 47 million registered voters.

A record 11.5 percent of votes cast were either blank or spoiled, while a near-record total of 25.38 percent of the registered voters abstained, the official figures showed.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Tim Hepher

