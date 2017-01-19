FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamon shown winning France's left-wing primaries debate: poll
January 19, 2017 / 11:15 PM / 7 months ago

Hamon shown winning France's left-wing primaries debate: poll

Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party candidate in their first-round presidential primary election, attends a political rally as he campaigns in Paris, France, January 18, 2017.Jacky Naegelen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Former Education Minister Benoit Hamon was seen as the winner of the final French left-wing primary television debate among candidates for the Left's nomination in the 2017 presidential election, a poll published immediately afterward showed.

The flash survey by Elabe pollsters after Thursday's debate found that 29 percent of people considered Hamon most convincing, with former Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg at 28 percent and ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls third at 21 percent.

Among left-wing supporters only, Hamon also came out on top with 34 percent, ahead of Valls with 24 percent and Montebourg at 23 percent.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sandra Maler

