(From L) French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party, Marine Le Pen, French journalist Christophe Jakubyszyn, French journalist Nathalie Saint-Cricq and French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! or Onwards ! movement,... REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

PARIS French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron clashed on security in a heated debate ahead of Sunday's presidential election run-off, with Le Pen accusing Macron of being complacent on Islamist fundamentalism.

"You have no plan (on security) but you are indulgent with Islamist fundamentalism," Le Pen said during the televised debate, accusing Macron of being soft on security.

Macron retorted that terrorism would be his priority if he is elected on Sunday and accused Le Pen of being simplistic. "What you are proposing is snake oil," he said, referring to her proposals to close France's borders.

"You are telling lies," he said when Le Pen alleged he had links with controversial Muslim radicals. He accused her of sowing "civil war".

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Michel Rose; Editing by Adrian Croft)