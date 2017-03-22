FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Lawyer for wife of France's Fillon denies new media reports on sleaze probe
#World News
March 22, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 5 months ago

Lawyer for wife of France's Fillon denies new media reports on sleaze probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A lawyer for the wife of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon denied media reports that false documents may have been supplied to justify work and payments between the couple that are being investigated by magistrates.

Lawyer Pierre Cornut-Gentille issued a statement saying he vehemently denied the reports of new documents being seized by the examining magistrates.

"Since Penelope Fillon's past activities on behalf of her husband were real, all the documents pertaining to this work are also unquestionably genuine," he said in the statement.

A source close to the Fillon investigation said earlier this week that the inquiry had been widened to include suspicions that false documents had been presented to justify work Fillon says his wife did in return for hundreds of thousands of euros he paid to her from parliamentary funds.

Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

