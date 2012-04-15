French far-left eyes future role if Socialists win

(Reuters) - Buoyed by a wave of support for its firebrand presidential candidate, a renascent far-left movement in France could cause a headache for Socialist Francois Hollande if he wins the upcoming election by jostling for weight in his government.

With radical leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon riding a tide of popular support ahead of presidential and legislative elections, front-runner Hollande may be obliged to give the far left a government post and make policy concessions or see his centre-left agenda cramped by an unruly left-wing parliamentary group.

While Melenchon is adamant he would not want a ministerial post under Hollande, and prefers to keep his anti-capitalist fight on the street, his Communist Party allies are more power-hungry and analysts see a messy struggle ahead.

Riding high on the buzz he has created in the last weeks of the election race, Melenchon on Saturday urged a sea of flag-waving supporters to fight on after the vote to build a “Social Republic” and end a “monarchy of bosses”.

“There is no point electing a left-wing government unless we do this,” said Melenchon, whose Left Front groups what is left of the Communist Party with other far-left parties.

He told reporters over lunch this week that the far left would campaign for as big a score as possible in June parliamentary elections, to give it a voice in government policy, and then focus on more street rallies.

“If we win the presidential election it will be rock and roll. If we don’t win, it will still be rock and roll,” he said.

“We don’t want ministers in a Hollande government. Our movement will continue on the street and in 10 years we will win power.”

Opinion polls put Hollande up to 10 percentage points ahead of conservative Nicolas Sarkozy in a May 6 deciding runoff.

Melenchon’s score of 13-17 percent in surveys for the first-round vote on April 22, against the 2-3 percent polls given the Greens party, means his coalition could pressure Hollande to ditch a deal with the Greens securing their support for the runoff vote in exchange for help winning seats in parliament.

The far left counts 21 seats out of a total 577 in today’s national assembly. If Melenchon can rally his supporters for the two-round legislative vote on June 10 and 17 and squeeze out the Greens, he could score somewhere between 30 and 40 seats.

That would not leave Hollande dependent on the far left for a legislative majority, but markets would shudder at the thought of a noisy parliamentary group pushing Melenchon-influenced proposals and arguing against centre-left bills.

Analysts predict fraught negotiations in the weeks ahead.

“Between the presidential and the legislative elections there will be a battle on several levels between the different far-left factions,” political scientist Laurent Bouvet said.

“A lot will depend on Melenchon’s score in the first round, but Hollande is going to be in a squeeze,” he said.

STREET PRESSURE

The more than doubling of Melenchon’s poll score since January has alarmed financial analysts, given his proposals to raise the minimum wage to 1,700 euros ($2,200) a month from 1,400 euros, confiscate all income above 360,000 euros a year and ban profitable companies from laying off workers.

Both Hollande and Sarkozy have come out with tough proposals on taxing the wealthy in an apparent response to Melenchon. Otherwise, the main nod Hollande has given to his agenda is to hint that he will look at raising the minimum wage.

Melenchon’s campaign head, Francois Delapierre, said the Left Front would only use indirect pressure from its political rallies for now to try and influence Hollande on policy.

“We have no reason to seek a deal with the Socialists. If Hollande decides to modify his program, great, but we’re not asking him to. There will be no negotiations between the first and second election rounds,” Delapierre told Reuters.

“This strategy of being completely autonomous from the Socialists is the right one,” he said at the Left Front’s campaign headquarters, set up with comfy sofas and boxes of apples in a former shoe factory on the northeast edge of Paris.

The Communist Party says it also wants no deal with Hollande, but few political observers in France believe that.

“There will be no ministers from the Left Front in a Hollande government,” Pierre Laurent, the Communist Party’s national secretary, told foreign media this week. “We would not be part of a government whose ideas we don’t share.”

He also ruled out only endorsing Hollande for the runoff in exchange for him adopting some far-left policies.

Tensions are bubbling in the Communist party ranks, however, over the way Melenchon has eclipsed them by rallying voters angry at the role of high finance in economic crises. Personal rivalries could cause the Left Front to splinter, analysts say.

“I‘m not sure the Communists could resist having a seat in government,” said Bouvet.

Unlike the robust National Front, France’s far-left has faded to a shadow of the force it once was. The 92-year-old Communist Party won just 2 percent in the 2007 presidential first round and has not had a post in government for a decade.

Melenchon’s trick has been to unite Communists, Trotskyites and ecologists into one group, and his tub-thumping oratory has hooked both factory workers and middle-class idealists.

Hollande, who stands to benefit from 80 percent of Melenchon voters backing him in the runoff, talks about remaining on friendly terms for now.

“For those who accompany me in the runoff, I will make sure they are a part of the government and respected. For those who don’t want to be part of the government, I will understand that decision,” he told the daily Liberation.

($1 = 0.7644 euros)