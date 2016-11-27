FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High turnout in French center-right primaries, up from first round
#World News
November 27, 2016 / 5:37 PM / in a year

High turnout in French center-right primaries, up from first round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The latest turnout figures in the second round of France’s center-right primaries for next year’s presidential election stood 4.5 percent higher than they did at the same time in the first round, the organizer of the vote said.

Thierry Solere, president of the committee organizing the Les Republicains party vote, told reporters on Sunday that the turnout stood at more than 2.9 million at 5 pm (1600 GMT), with 78 percent of polling stations taken into account.

Former prime minister Francois Fillon won the first round, putting him in pole position to beat Alain Juppe - another former prime minister and current mayor of Bordeaux - and become the center-right Les Republicains presidential candidate.

The final turnout for the first round stood at around 4 million voters.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Ingrid Melander

