6 months ago
French Mediapart journalist says judicial source denies report on Fillon's wife
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
#World News
March 1, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 6 months ago

French Mediapart journalist says judicial source denies report on Fillon's wife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A journalist for French investigative web site Mediapart said his report that the wife of conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon was being held for questioning by police had been denied by a judicial source.

Journalist Michel Delean, who initially said on Twitter that Penelope Fillon was being questioned over allegations she did little work for payments she received as Fillon's assistant, later issued a correction on Twitter, saying his report had been denied by a judicial source.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Andrew Callus

