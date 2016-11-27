FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Fillon promises 'software change' for France in primaries' victory speech
November 27, 2016

Fillon promises 'software change' for France in primaries' victory speech

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, reacts after he delivered his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Former prime minister Francois Fillon pledged to unite his camp behind a project to carry out deep reforms in France in a victory speech after winning the conservative ticket for next year's presidential election.

"My approach has been understood: France can't bear its decline. It wants truth and it wants action," Fillon told supporters at his campaign headquarter.

"I will take up an unusual challenge for France: tell the truth and completely change its software," he said.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander

