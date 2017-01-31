FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
France's Fillon says unfazed, waiting fake job probe to end
#World News
January 31, 2017 / 6:40 PM / 7 months ago

France's Fillon says unfazed, waiting fake job probe to end

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a business conference in Paris, France, January 31, 2017.Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon said on Tuesday that he remained unfazed and confident while waiting for the end of a probe into allegations that his wife and children were paid hundreds of thousands euros for fake work.

"I'm confident, I'm unperturbed. I'm waiting for the end of this investigation," Fillon said at the beginning of a speech to a European business group in Paris, adding that he was the target of a professional slander operation.

Fillon had been favorite to win the presidency for conservative party The Republicans until a week ago, but his campaign is now threatened and party grandees are considering a 'Plan B' without him.

Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

