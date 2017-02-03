FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 7 months ago

Police gathering documents at French Senate regarding Fillon fake job probe

Francois Fillon (C), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, visits the Salon des Entrepreneurs (Entrepreneurship fair) in Paris, France.Benoit Tessier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Police are gathering at the French Senate documents linked to two of presidential candidate Francois Fillon's children after allegations they had been paid large sums of money for work they may not have done, a parliamentary source said on Friday.

Investigators are looking into the extent of work carried out by Marie and Charles Fillon for their father during his time as a senator between 2005-2007 when they allegedly earned between them almost 84,000 euros ($90,232).

Fillon has steadily lost ground in opinion polls after newspaper Le Canard Enchaine first reported on January 25 that the former prime minister had paid his wife Penelope hundreds of thousands of euros for work for him that she did not appear to have done.

($1 = 0.9309 euros)

Reporting by French service; writing by John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas

