6 months ago
France's financial prosecutor says no decision made on Fillon
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#World News
February 12, 2017 / 1:53 PM / 6 months ago

France's financial prosecutor says no decision made on Fillon

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Saint-Pierre as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion, February 12, 2017.Laurent Capmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The office of France's financial prosecutor said on Sunday it had not taken any decision regarding an investigation in connection with allegations of "fake work" by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife.

"No decision has been made at this stage of the investigation and no timeframe has been agreed as of today," a spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman was responding to an article in the Journal de Dimanche newspaper which said the prosecutor could take further legal steps as soon as this week.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Myriam Rivet; Editing by Susan Fenton

