Sarkozy camp asks France's Fillon to replace himself as candidate: source

PARIS (Reuters) - Allies of conservative former French president Nicolas Sarkozy are asking beleaguered presidential candidate Francois Fillon to find a replacement candidate, according to a Sarkozy ally present at a meeting on the issue on Monday.

The meeting of Sarkozy allies agreed to ask Christian Jacob, a prominent member of The Republicans conservative party, to meet erstwhile election race frontrunner Fillon - who is engulfed by a financial scandal - to present the demand, the ally, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.