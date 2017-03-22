FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Fillon accuses government of organizing leaks to damage him
March 22, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 5 months ago

France's Fillon accuses government of organizing leaks to damage him

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends the Association of the Mayors of France (AMF) conference in Paris, France, March 22, 2017.Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon, under pressure over a financial scandal, accused the government on Wednesday of organizing leaks of damaging judicial information against him.

Interviewed by FranceInfo radio, he said the ruling Socialist Party seized on the leaks to try to eliminate him, as the right-wing candidate, from the campaign.

"Each week, there are organized leaks in violation of judicial secrecy. Organized by whom? By the government," Fillon said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Ingrid Melander

