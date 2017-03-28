FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French presidential candidate Fillon's wife placed under formal investigation
March 28, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 5 months ago

French presidential candidate Fillon's wife placed under formal investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French magistrates placed the wife of conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon under formal investigation on Tuesday over allegations she was paid hundreds of thousands of euros of public funds for work she did not do, a judicial source said.

British-born Penelope Fillon will be investigated on suspicion of complicity in misappropriating public funds, the source said.

The decision, which comes two weeks after Fillon himself was placed under formal investigation in the same case, is another blow to his faltering presidential campaign.

Reporting by Gerard Bon; Editing by Adrian Croft and Louise Ireland

