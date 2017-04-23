FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Fillon says will vote for Macron in presidential runoff
April 23, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 4 months ago

France's Fillon says will vote for Macron in presidential runoff

Francois Fillon, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, reacts as he delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, France, April 23, 2017.Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon, who failed on Sunday to qualify for the runoff, urged voters to back centrist Emmanuel Macron, saying far-right leader Marine Le Pen would bankrupt France if elected.

"There is no other choice but to vote against the far right, I will vote for Emmanuel Macron," Fillon told supporters after early projections indicated that Macron and Le Pen had made it into the May 7 runoff after a first round of voting on Sunday.

An early favorite in the campaign, Fillon struggled to recover ground lost after allegations emerged in the press that he had used public funds to pay family members for work they had not done.

Reporting by John Irish and Geert De Glecq; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Noah Barkin

