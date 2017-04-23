FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First indications 'not good' for Fillon: senator
April 23, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 4 months ago

First indications 'not good' for Fillon: senator

Francois Fillon (C), member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, holds his ballot as he waits in line to vote in the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 23, 2017.Christophe Archambault/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The first indications from polling booths are "not good" for conservative challenger Francois Fillon, French senator and key Fillon supporter Roger Karoutchi told reporters on Sunday.

"If I had a good feeling about it I would not be drinking Coca-Cola but that is what I am drinking now," he said.

"The first indications are not good," he said.

He added that he did not expect Fillon would support either centrist Emmanuel Macron or far-right Marine Le Pen in the second round in two weeks.

Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing Richard Balmforth

