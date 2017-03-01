FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 6 months ago

Senior French conservative resigns from Fillon's campaign team

Bruno Le Maire, European and international affairs advisor for Francois Fillon, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends an interview with Reuters in Paris, France, February 16, 2017. Picture taken February 16, 2017.Benoit Tessier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Former agriculture minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday he would resign from the campaign team of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon, following Fillon's vow to stay in the election race despite a judicial summons.

"I believe in keeping one's word," Le Maire said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. "I therefore resign from my functions as European and international affairs representative on Francois Fillon's campaign."

Le Maire explained that Fillon had initially said he would pull out of the race if placed under formal investigation.

Fillon announced on Wednesday that he was being summoned by judges and expected them to place him under investigation in an inquiry into payments of public funds to his wife and children, payments that he says were legal.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Brian Love

