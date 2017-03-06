FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
French Senate leader said challenge to Fillon candidacy is over: source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 6, 2017 / 6:30 PM / 5 months ago

French Senate leader said challenge to Fillon candidacy is over: source

Senate speaker Gerard Larcher attends a Les Republicains (LR) political party summer camp in La Baule, France, September 3, 2016.Stephane Mahe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Senate leader Gerard Larcher told a key meeting of senior party officials that Francois Fillon would be the conservative candidate in the presidential election and that the internal challenge was over, a participant in the meeting told Reuters.

"The debate is closed," Larcher was quoted as saying. He is the chair of The Republicans' political committee which was meeting on Monday evening.

Larcher also asked Fillon to act to unite his conservative political camp, the source said.

Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.