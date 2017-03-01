FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Fillon confers with senior party members
#World News
March 1, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 6 months ago

France's Fillon confers with senior party members

France's Prime Minister Francois Fillon leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris following the weekly cabinet meeting, May 3, 2012.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French presidential candidate Francois Fillon, who is being investigated by judicial magistrates over allegations financial misconduct, conferred with senior members of his political party on Wednesday after cancelling a high-profile campaign event, a source close to his party said.

He was expected to issue a statement later in the day. The reason for his no-show at France's annual farm fair and the subject of the consultations with party grandees was not immediately clear.

Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus

