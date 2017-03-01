France's Fillon confers with senior party members

PARIS (Reuters) - French presidential candidate Francois Fillon, who is being investigated by judicial magistrates over allegations financial misconduct, conferred with senior members of his political party on Wednesday after cancelling a high-profile campaign event, a source close to his party said.

He was expected to issue a statement later in the day. The reason for his no-show at France's annual farm fair and the subject of the consultations with party grandees was not immediately clear.