5 months ago
Top French party officials 'unanimously back' Fillon candidacy
March 6, 2017 / 7:06 PM / 5 months ago

Top French party officials 'unanimously back' Fillon candidacy

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right reacts after delivering a speech in front of small business leaders in Puteaux, France, March 6, 2017.Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - An emergency meeting of the French conservative party's leadership unanimously backed Francois Fillon as candidate for the presidential election, Senate leader Gerard Larcher said, despite a scandal over alleged misuse of public funds.

The leader of the conservative The Republicans' party, Bernard Accoyer, confirmed the deal, saying the party had reunited and was re-launching Fillon's campaign.

Former French prime minister Alain Juppe had earlier on Monday ruled out replacing scandal-hit Fillon in the coming presidential election but offered no alternative candidates.

Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Adrian Croft

