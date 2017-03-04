FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poll shows 71 percent of French want Fillon to quit presidency race
March 4, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 5 months ago

Poll shows 71 percent of French want Fillon to quit presidency race

Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right delivers a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb, March 4, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - More than two-thirds of French voters want conservative candidate Francois Fillon to withdraw his presidential bid following an alleged fake job's scandal, according to an Ifop poll for the weekly Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

According to the survey, some 71 percent of people polled want the embattled former prime minister to step down.

The results, which were published in part on the newspaper's website, were up six points from an identical poll conducted on Feb. 19.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Bernard Orr

