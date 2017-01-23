FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Fillon says Russia sanctions pointless, dialogue needed
#World News
January 23, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 7 months ago

France's Fillon says Russia sanctions pointless, dialogue needed

Francois Fillon, member of Les Republicains political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Nice, France, January 11, 2017.Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union sanctions on Russia are pointless, the frontrunner in France's presidential election Francois Fillon said on Monday during a visit to Berlin, warning of a risk that Russia and the United States forge links that exclude the EU.

Fillon said a gesture from Russia would be needed before sanctions could be lifted, adding that Ukraine was also not doing what it needed to do to ensure peace.

"I am convinced that the economic sanctions are totally ineffective," Fillon told reporters after meeting Merkel in Berlin. "We must find another way to talk."

He added: "I do not want (U.S. President Donald) Trump to talk with Russia at our expense. It would be damaging for Europe if Trump went above our heads, which is not inconceivable."

Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writing by Ingrid Melander

