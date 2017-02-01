FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
France's Fillon maintains presidency bid despite fake job scandal
February 1, 2017 / 4:25 PM / 7 months ago

France's Fillon maintains presidency bid despite fake job scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said on Wednesday he would run in France's upcoming election despite fake job allegations targeting his wife that have put his campaign on the rocks.

"When you choose to be candidate for the presidential elections you don't complain afterwards about the violence of attacks," Fillon told an entrepreneurs conference.

"There's one thing I can say, I will fight them to the end, I will be a candidate for this presidential election."

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander

