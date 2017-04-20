FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Fillon cancels Friday election campaign event after Paris shooting
#World News
April 20, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 4 months ago

France's Fillon cancels Friday election campaign event after Paris shooting

Francois Fillon, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends the France 2 television special prime time political show, "15min to Convince" in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, France, April 20, 2017.Martin Bureau/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Thursday evening said he was cancelling a planned election campaign outing on Friday after a shooting in Paris which killed a policeman.

The circumstances of the shooting, in which an assailant was also killed, were not immediately clear.

Voters are set to head to the polls on Sunday in the first round of a two part election, and campaigning by the 11 candidates in the running was due to be wrapped up on Friday.

Fillon had been scheduled to go to the French Alps for a campaign event but told France 2 television he would not go.

Reporting by Sophie Louet and Michel Rose; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Ingrid Melander

