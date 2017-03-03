FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French presidential candidate Fillon's campaign chief resigns
#World News
March 3, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 6 months ago

French presidential candidate Fillon's campaign chief resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The campaign chief of embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon resigned on Friday, dealing another blow to the former prime minister who has seen party grandees quit his campaign one after the other in the past few days.

Patrick Stefanini will carry out his functions until the end of a rally of supporters to be held in Paris on Sunday, Fillon's team said in a statement. He will be replaced on Monday by Vincent Chriqui.

Fillon, who turns 63 on Saturday, this week promised to fight "to the end" despite a scandal over his wife's pay, which he learned this week could see him placed under formal investigation for misuse of public funds later this month. He denies any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Alison Williams

