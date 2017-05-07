FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2017
Macron clearly leading in French presidential elections: Belgian media
#World News
May 7, 2017 / 2:47 PM / 3 months ago

Macron clearly leading in French presidential elections: Belgian media

French presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards ! greets supporters as leaves a polling station during the the second round of 2017 French presidential election, in Le Touquet, France, May 7, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - More than 60 percent of voters have cast or were planning to cast their ballots in French presidential elections for Emmanuel Macron according to surveys carried out on Sunday, Belgian media said.

"According to three different institutes, Emmanuel Macron would be first in the presidential election with a result above 60 percent," Le Soir newspaper said.

Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said polls put Macron's share of the vote at between 62 and 64 percent. His rival is nationalist Marine Le Pen.

The information could not be verified by Reuters. Pollsters are not allowed under French law to publish polls before voting closes at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), when the first officials estimates are expected.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

