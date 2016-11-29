FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Schaeuble praises Fillon, says hopes Le Pen never becomes French president
#World News
November 29, 2016 / 2:09 PM / 9 months ago

Schaeuble praises Fillon, says hopes Le Pen never becomes French president

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a meeting at the lower house of parliament Bundestag on 2017 budget in Berlin, Germany, November 23, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble praised the economic program of French presidential contender Francois Fillon and said he hoped the conservative candidate's far-right rival Marine Le Pen would never become president.

Speaking at a foreign policy conference in Berlin on Tuesday, Schaeuble said Fillon's economic program had "strong plausibility" and could help France reach its true potential.

"To be clear, I hope that Mrs. Le Pen never becomes president in France," he added.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

