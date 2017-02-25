FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
French candidate Macron to meet Germany's Merkel on March 16: source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 25, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 6 months ago

French candidate Macron to meet Germany's Merkel on March 16: source

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting focused on civil works in Paris, France, February 23, 2017.Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French independent candidate and presidential election frontrunner Emmanuel Macron will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on March 16, a source close to the former economy minister said on Saturday.

A meeting with Merkel, the leader of Europe's biggest economy, could further bolster the image of the 39 year-old Macron following his meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday.

A German government spokesman said on Friday that Merkel's and Macron's teams were discussing possible dates for a meeting.

The source said the meeting would be held in Berlin.

Opinion polls show that Macron is favorite to win in the second round of the presidential election, either against far right candidate Marine Le Pen, who is expected to lead in the first round, or against conservative Francois Fillon.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.