Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 17, 2017 / 6:21 PM / in 3 months

New French economy minister to meet Germany's Schaeuble on Monday

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Bruno Le Maire speaks during an interview February 16, 2017 with Reuters in Paris, France. Bruno Le Maire is named French Finance Minister in Paris, France, May 17, 2017.Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - New French economy and finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday he would travel to Berlin on Monday to meet his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble before heading with him to Brussels for a euro zone finance ministers' meeting.

The early visit to Berlin, a week after new President Emmanuel Macron travelled there for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel, is another sign of the new French government's wish to reinvigorate the Franco-German relationship.

"I will be as soon as Monday morning in Berlin to talk with Wolfgang Schaeuble about the future of the construction of the European Union," Le Maire said at a ceremony in Paris where he took over his new job.

"We need to make Europe stronger and more united," he said.

Reoorting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Adrian Croft

