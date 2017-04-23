FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Merkel's spokesman hails Macron success in French election
April 23, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 4 months ago

Merkel's spokesman hails Macron success in French election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany April 12, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman on Sunday hailed the projected success of centrist Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the French presidential election.

In a Tweet, Merkel's chief spokesman Steffen Seibert said: "Good that @EmmanuelMacron succeeded with his policy for a strong EU and social market economy. Wishing him all the best for the next two weeks."

Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are leading in the official vote count in France's election with about 38-39 percent of votes counted so far, official figures from the Interior Ministry showed on Sunday.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dale Hudson

