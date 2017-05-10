FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French government resigns in post-election formality
May 10, 2017

French government resigns in post-election formality

Outgoing French President Francois Hollande attends a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the abolition of slavery and to pay tribute to the victims of the slave trade at the Jardins du Luxembourg in Paris, France, May 10, 2017.Eric Feferberg/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday the government had tendered its resignation following France's presidential election and that he had asked it to handle day-to-day business until it is replaced.

The government's resignation is a traditional formality after the results from a presidential election are validated by the Constitutional Court.

In a letter to Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, Hollande wrote: "I would like you to handle current affairs until a new government is formed."

Centrist Emmanuel Macron, who won France's presidential election in a runoff vote on Sunday against far right candidate Marine Le Pen, is due to take office on Sunday. He has not yet set a date for the nomination of a new government.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams

