FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French Hollande says will put Europe on growth path
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Euro Crisis
April 22, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

French Hollande says will put Europe on growth path

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, waves to supporters before delivering his speech in Tulle after early results in the first round vote of the 2012 French presidential election April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande, who led incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in the first round of France’s presidential election, said he would refocus Europe’s crisis response on growth and jobs if he wins the presidency.

“My final duty, and I know I‘m being watched from beyond our borders, is to put Europe back on the path of growth and employment,” Hollande said in a speech at his headquarters.

With 56 percent of the votes counted, Hollande had a provisional score of 27.7 percent, against 26.6 for Sarkozy. Both men go through to a second round that will be held on May 6.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Brian Love; editing by Daniel Flynn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.