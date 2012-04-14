France's Sarkozy says Paris failed to protect harkis

France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at a campaign rally in Bompas, near Perpignan in southern France, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

PERPIGNAN, France (Reuters) - President Nicolas Sarkozy on Saturday formally recognized the French state’s responsibility for abandoning tens of thousands of Algerians who fought on France’s side during the country’s 1954-62 struggle for independence to a bloody death.

Fighting an uphill battle to win a second term in a two-round presidential election that starts on April 22, Sarkozy proposed erecting a monument in Paris dedicated to the so-called “harkis”, who numbered roughly 200,000.

“France should have protected the harkis from history. We did not do that. France now carries this responsibility before history,” Sarkozy said in a speech to surviving harkis and their descendents in the southwestern city of Perpignan.

“This is the responsibility I have come to recognize here in Perpignan, in the name of the French Republic,” he added.

The gesture came five years after Sarkozy promised during his 2007 election campaign to officially recognize France’s responsibility for deserting the harkis if he won. Tens of thousands of the loyalists were killed as traitors by the forces of the National Liberation Front (FLN) after 1962.

The French government eventually allowed roughly 40,000 harkis into the country and interned them in camps. Many suffered discrimination.

The FLN’s victory in the conflict ended France’s 132-year colonial hold over Algeria.

Sarkozy is struggling to catch up with Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande in opinion polls, the latest of which put him up to 14 percentage points behind Hollande in a May 6 runoff vote.

His relations with France’s large community of North African immigrants and their descendents has been strained by his increasingly hard-right campaign stance on immigration.