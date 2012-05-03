Second poll shows Sarkozy trims Hollande lead

PARIS (Reuters) - A second opinion poll conducted after Wednesday’s televised election debate in France showed President Nicolas Sarkozy making up ground against Socialist front runner Francois Hollande, narrowing the gap to six points from 10.

Two days from Sunday’s runoff, the poll by Harris Interactive gave Hollande 53 percent of the vote, down two points from late April, and Sarkozy 47 percent, up two points.

The survey found 31 percent of respondents thought Hollande was more convincing, against 29 percent for Sarkozy in the debate, watched by more than a third of the electorate.

It was the third poll of the day to show Sarkozy inching towards his Socialist rival, whose lead will still be tough to overcome so close to the vote.

Pollster CSA also gave Hollande 53 percent to Sarkozy’s 47 percent, a two-point narrowing in their margin since April 26, and an OpinionWay poll conducted half before and half after the debate gave Hollande his smallest margin yet of five points.