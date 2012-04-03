FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sarkozy pledges to protect French health spending
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
April 3, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 6 years

Sarkozy pledges to protect French health spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy (C), speaks with David Corchia (L), EDF Energies Nouvelles Chief Executive Officer, and France's Apprenticeships and Training Minister Nadine Morano (R) during a visit to a solar enegry power plant in Toul-Rosieres April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday public health spending would be allowed to rise if he were re-elected president of France in May.

Sarkozy, waging an uphill battle to win a second term, said in an interview on Canal+ TV he had reformed public pensions in his first five-year term and saw no need to commit to any major overhaul of the country’s costly public health system.

Spending would be allowed to rise 2.5 percentage points per year, said Sarkozy, who trails Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande in polls of voting intentions ahead of a two-round election on April 22 and May 6.

“It’s not abnormal to spend money on something that’s dear to us, health,” Sarkozy said.

Reporting by Brian Love; editing by Patrick Graham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.