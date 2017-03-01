FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
French president rejects Fillon's charges of bias in justice system
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 1, 2017 / 3:19 PM / 6 months ago

French president rejects Fillon's charges of bias in justice system

French President Francois Hollande delivers his speech during a visit at Open Classrooms, in Paris, France, November 24, 2016.Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande defended France's judicial system against allegations of bias made by conservative Francois Fillon whose presidential campaign has been undermined by a deepening investigation into a financial scandal.

"As guarantor of the independence of the judicial authorities, I want to speak out against any calling into question of the judges," Hollande said in a statement.

"Being a presidential candidate doesn't authorize you to cast suspicion on the work of police and judges ... or to make extremely serious accusations against the justice system and our institutions more broadly," he said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Bate Felix

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.