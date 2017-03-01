French president rejects Fillon's charges of bias in justice system

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande defended France's judicial system against allegations of bias made by conservative Francois Fillon whose presidential campaign has been undermined by a deepening investigation into a financial scandal.

"As guarantor of the independence of the judicial authorities, I want to speak out against any calling into question of the judges," Hollande said in a statement.

"Being a presidential candidate doesn't authorize you to cast suspicion on the work of police and judges ... or to make extremely serious accusations against the justice system and our institutions more broadly," he said.