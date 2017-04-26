FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande tells ministers to ensure big election defeat for Le Pen
#World News
April 26, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 4 months ago

France's Hollande tells ministers to ensure big election defeat for Le Pen

French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech during a ceremony at a monument in memory of mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915, in Paris, France, April 24, 2017.Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande told government ministers on Wednesday to do all they can to ensure the biggest defeat possible for far right leader Marine Le Pen in the May 7 vote for the presidency against Emmanuel Macron, his spokesman said.

Hollande has asked ministers "to fully commit themselves in the election campaign to ensure that Marine Le Pen has the lowest possible score," the spokesman, Stephane Le Foll, said.

Hollande, who has urged people to vote for Macron, asked each minister to be "totally mobilized in this campaign," Le Foll added.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing By Richard Balmforth

