France's Hollande tells ministers to ensure big election defeat for Le Pen

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande told government ministers on Wednesday to do all they can to ensure the biggest defeat possible for far right leader Marine Le Pen in the May 7 vote for the presidency against Emmanuel Macron, his spokesman said.

Hollande has asked ministers "to fully commit themselves in the election campaign to ensure that Marine Le Pen has the lowest possible score," the spokesman, Stephane Le Foll, said.

Hollande, who has urged people to vote for Macron, asked each minister to be "totally mobilized in this campaign," Le Foll added.