Profile: Hollande, a "Mr Normal" would-be president

PARIS (Reuters) - Francois Hollande, frontrunner in France’s approaching presidential election, is a self-styled “Mr. Normal” who goes to work on a scooter and shuns the showbiz style that is the hallmark of the man he hopes to unseat.

Hollande, a loyal Socialist for 30 years and head of the party for a decade, is ahead of conservative Nicolas Sarkozy by several points in opinion polls for the April 22 first round and is a full 12 points ahead in surveys for a May 6 runoff.

Hollande, 57, has cut a down-to-earth and unflagging figure on the early campaign trail since announcing back in March 2011 that he would seek to run for the Socialist Party, a party he was head of from 1997 to 2008.

Relatively unknown outside France and lacking any ministerial experience, Hollande has pledged to be a “normal” president, in contrast to the flashy, impulsive style that soon earned Sarkozy the name “President Bling Bling” after he won power in 2007.

Hollande’s wit is razor sharp, to the extent that Bernadette Chirac, the often dour wife of former president Jacques Chirac, from the opposite side of the political divide, once conceded: “He is very funny. He knows how to work a crowd, a market, a fair, a local council.”

Friends and advisors say Hollande is warm and friendly in private, one noting that he will say hello to everyone from the secretary to the cleaning staff when he enters party offices.

He has steadily built up a strong following among party loyalists and paints himself as a modern thinker who is a touch more moderate than some other party grandees.

With a tendency to look dumpy, Hollande went as far as to sharpen up his look in the run up to the Socialist primary late last year with a drastic diet to trim his figure, modern new spectacles, and a more tanned appearance than in the past.

His curriculum vitae has holes, however.

Critics say he is a party apparatchik and note that while he is a seasoned local politician -- he is a member of parliament for the southwestern department of Correze -- he has never held a national government post or run a corporation.

Born on August 12, 1954 in the northwestern city of Rouen into a middle-class family, Hollande told his mother as a child he wanted to be president one day.

He attended the prestigious Ecole Nationale d‘Administration, the graduate school that churns out most of France’s political elite, became a Socialist activist and campaigned for former President Francois Mitterrand.

Hollande’s former partner, Segolene Royal, with whom he has four children, ran against him in the primary. She ran unsuccessfully against Sarkozy in 2007.

Another Hollande rival, Martine Aubry, herself a veteran of the left, would receive 29 percent of the vote were she to run against Sarkozy, the survey showed.

Hollande proposes recruiting 60,000 state-employed school teachers if elected in a reversal of staff cuts under Sarkozy but has also gone to lengths to say he is no spend-happy leftist, vowing to reduce France’s public deficit.

Polls show voters reckon he may do a better job of steering the country though economic difficulty at a time when the euro zone debt market crisis has prompted governments to reduce spending and raised fears of a further economic slowdown.