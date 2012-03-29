Funding probes prompt French pre-election skirmishes

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy shakes hands with supporters after delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Nimes, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - Allies of French President Nicolas Sarkozy attacked his Socialist opponents on Thursday for drawing attention to an inquiry that raises awkward questions about funding of his 2007 election campaign.

Just over three weeks from an election in which Sarkozy hopes to win a second term, Prime Minister Francois Fillon jumped to his defense, saying the judicial investigation had been running two years and produced no incriminating evidence.

The probe, centered on financial relations between Sarkozy’s conservative UMP party and Liliane Bettencourt, heiress of the L‘Oreal cosmetics empire, took a dramatic turn this week when Bettencourt’s former wealth manager was placed in custody.

Fillon said in a radio interview the Socialists were drumming up media coverage of the inquiry to divert attention from the flagging poll score of its presidential challenger, Francois Hollande, whose lead over Sarkozy is shrinking.

“Every time Francois Hollande is in difficulty in the polls, one or other affair surfaces or resurfaces,” Fillon said in the interview on the France Inter radio channel.

“The French people will not fall for these ploys.”

Fillon said the Socialists should look at their own record, having initially hoped that disgraced former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn would lead them into the election.

“We know how that ended, and the things he is accused of,” said Fillon, alluding to allegations of sex offences still subject to judicial proceedings in the United States and France.

In the Bettencourt affair, Sarkozy has steadfastly refused to comment and did so again this week when investigator Michel Gentil placed Patrice de Maistre, former wealth manager to Bettencourt, in custody.

The event prompted renewed media attention and made Sarkozy the reluctant focus of a probe in which Gentil wants to know, among other things, whether Sarkozy’s 2007 campaign was helped by illegal funding from Bettencourt bank accounts.

Separately, two journalists from French magazine Le Point were placed under investigation on Thursday for alleged invasion of privacy, for the publication in 2010 of secret recordings of Bettencourt’s phone calls which brought the scandal to light.

Other journalists from news website Mediapart are to be questioned on the same grounds at the start of April. Le Point and Mediapart have already paid 7,000 euros ($9,300) damages to both Bettencourt and de Maistre.

Gentil’s investigations focus on Swiss cash withdrawals of as much of 800,000 euros in the months prior to Sarkozy’s May 2007 election victory.

He also wants to know more about de Maistre’s ties to the treasurer of Sarkozy’s UMP party at that time, former Labour Minister Eric Woerth, who like de Maistre is formally under investigation.

PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY

French voters are accustomed to headlines about inquiries into suspected corruption. Former president Jacques Chirac was handed a two-year suspended jail sentence in December by a court that found him guilty of misusing public funds for political purposes during his time as mayor of Paris.

Hollande himself has steered clear of the matter but others in his camp have demanded an explanation, notably his Socialist ex-partner Segolene Royal, who lost the 2007 election to Sarkozy.

In a television interview, Royal said one reason Sarkozy needed re-election was to secure another five years of legal immunity, a privilege conferred on French presidents in office.

Hollande, whose polls lead has weakened but is still tipped to win the election runoff on May 6, steered clear of attacking Sarkozy on Thursday, taking aim instead at Fillon’s outburst.

“The best thing people in power or aspiring to power can do is let the justice system do its job calmly and independently,” he told reporters during a campaign outing in southern France.

France’s Socialists have been hit themselves by a number of corruption scandals including, of late, cases of suspected kickbacks and favor-trading in the northern Lille region and the area around Marseille in the south.