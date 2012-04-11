French centrist Bayrou possible PM under Sarkozy: Juppe

Francois Bayrou (L), the MoDem party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections, visits the Bois Rouge electric power station at Saint Andre on the Indian Ocean Island of Reunion April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Capmas

PARIS (Reuters) - President Nicolas Sarkozy’s camp stepped up efforts to woo centrist kingmaker Francois Bayrou on Wednesday, with Foreign Minister Alain Juppe saying he could be nominated prime minister if Sarkozy were re-elected president.

Bayrou, whom polls show gathering some 10 percent of votes in the first round of a two-stage election, has yet to say whether he would rally his supporters behind Sarkozy or the Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande in the second round.

Bayrou’s support would offer a crucial boost to either candidate in a final run-off on May 6, when most polls show Hollande beating Sarkozy by 53 to 47 percent. Bayrou did not support any candidate when he ran for president in 2007.

In an interview to be published on Thursday, Juppe told le Figaro magazine he hoped Bayrou would rejoin his “political family” between the two election rounds. Asked if Bayrou could be appointed prime minister under Sarkozy, Juppe said: “Surely”.

“He is not a Socialist, and what he proposes is completely opposed to what Francois Hollande is proposing,” he added.

Bayrou, a fiscal conservative who advocates freezing spending and warns of a “great crisis” to hit France in the next few years, has said he is adamant about maintaining his independence from France’s dominant left and right blocks.

But he provided a hint of his plans when he told Le Monde daily in an interview to be published on Thursday that his political views were closer to Sarkozy’s than Hollande‘s, even though he felt closer personally to the latter candidate.

Sarkozy, whom most polls show beating Hollande in the first election round on April 22, has hinted that if re-elected he could open his cabinet to members of the opposition and nominate a prime minister who does not belong to his party.