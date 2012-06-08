French left poised for narrow parliament win: polls

French president Francois Hollande (R) accompanies Francois Bayrou, France's centrist MoDem party leader as he leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Final polls ahead of France’s parliamentary election on Sunday suggest President Francois Hollande will win a narrow but workable majority that depends on Green allies and hard leftists.

Surveys by pollsters BVA, Ipsos and Harris pointed to Hollande’s Socialist Party falling just short of the 289 seats it needs for a majority in the 577-seat National Assembly, the lower house, and allies winning some three dozen seats.

After winning the first Socialist presidential victory since 1988 last month, Hollande has urged supporters to show out in force on Sunday as he readies legislation to back his tax-and-spend campaign program.

Bills to raise taxes on the rich and reverse a rise in sales tax should be backed by the hard left, but a too-narrow majority would leave Hollande dependent on conservatives and centrists for possible measures on closer European integration.

Paris is coming under pressure to agree to allow EU institutions more control over public finances, as Berlin proposes steps towards fiscal union as its condition for considering mutualized debt or an integrated bank sector to help solve the euro zone crisis.

Although the resurgent crisis is fast becoming Hollande’s biggest concern three weeks into his presidency, he must also work quickly on domestic measures to reboot the stalled economy and curb a surge in jobless claims to a 12-year high.

“I call on the French to vote,” Hollande said on Thursday, on a visit to northern France, as surveys predicted around 40 percent of voters would stay at home. “I call on them to give a large majority, a solid and coherent one.”

The BVA survey gave core left-wing parties 32.5 percent, or 36.5 percent with Hollande’s Green allies added and 44.5 percent with the hard left. That compares to 33.5 percent for a conservative grouping.

Harris Interactive gave left-wing parties 34 percent of the vote, or 46 percent with Greens and the hard left, versus 33 percent for the mainstream right.

An Ipsos poll conducted for the left-leaning daily Le Monde gave the left 31.5 percent, or 41 percent with the hard left and Greens, versus 34.5 percent for the conservative bloc.

Ipsos said its results could translate into between 292 and 346 seats for the left and between 231 and 285 seats for the right, giving the left control of the lower house for the first time in a decade, after it won control of the Senate last year.

Within the seat projections, Ipsos saw the Socialist Party winning between 243 and 285 seats, the hard-left Left Front winning 23-26 seats and the Greens 12-16 seats.

It saw the far-right National Front, which took an unexpected 17.9 percent of a first-round presidential vote in late April, winning anywhere between zero and three seats.